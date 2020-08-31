MSP: Man’s body found in Horseshoe Lake

Montcalm County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic michigan state police generic msp_1524789127637.jpg

BELVIDERE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they pulled a man’s body from Horseshoe Lake west of Edmore Sunday.

Michigan State Police say he was John Williams, 45, of Greenville.

MSP says it started looking for Williams around noon after he was reported missing. No one had seen him since about 1:30 a.m.

Troopers brought in dogs to search the woods near where he was last seen and flew a drone over the lake.

On Sunday evening, the MSP Marine Services Team ultimately found Williams’ body about 40 feet offshore in 13 feet of water.

MSP says alcohol may have been involved in the drowning, though troopers are still investigating.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links