MSP: Man’s body found in Horseshoe Lake

BELVIDERE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they pulled a man’s body from Horseshoe Lake west of Edmore Sunday.

Michigan State Police say he was John Williams, 45, of Greenville.

MSP says it started looking for Williams around noon after he was reported missing. No one had seen him since about 1:30 a.m.

Troopers brought in dogs to search the woods near where he was last seen and flew a drone over the lake.

On Sunday evening, the MSP Marine Services Team ultimately found Williams’ body about 40 feet offshore in 13 feet of water.

MSP says alcohol may have been involved in the drowning, though troopers are still investigating.