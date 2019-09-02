MSP: Man wanted for attack armed and dangerous

SIDNEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are looking for a man who assaulted his wife with a gun early Monday morning in Montcalm County.

Troopers say 45-year-old Eric Kramer put a gun to his wife’s head and threatened to kill her at her home on Carlson Road just north of West Sidney Road in Sidney Township, about 12 miles northeast of Greenville.

Kramer threatened, beat, and dragged Jennifer Callaghan by her hair to a vehicle where he continued to assault her, state police say.

MSP say Callaghan was able to get into the vehicle and drive off while Kramer got into another vehicle and left the area.

Kramer was last seen driving on southbound M-66 and Sidney Road. Authorities say he is driving a white 2014 Toyota Camry with a Georgia license plate of RAX2688. The vehicle is also said to have a sheet metal union workers sticker in the back window.

Kramer is believed to be armed and dangerous. If you see him, troopers advise you to use caution.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the MSP Lakeview Post at 989.352.8444.