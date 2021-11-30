MSP: Man walked into police station, said he killed someone

Montcalm County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man alleged to police in Montcalm County that he killed someone, officials say.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. at the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post. A 37-year-old man came into the lobby and alleged to troopers that he killed someone, MSP said in a Tuesday release.

Troopers went to a home in Pine Township, located between Howard City and Greenville, and found the body of a 68-year-old man, officials say.

MSP believes the two men lived together.

The 37-year-old man was taken into custody on pending open murder charges, police say.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links