MSP: Man walked into police station, said he killed someone

PINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man alleged to police in Montcalm County that he killed someone, officials say.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. at the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post. A 37-year-old man came into the lobby and alleged to troopers that he killed someone, MSP said in a Tuesday release.

Troopers went to a home in Pine Township, located between Howard City and Greenville, and found the body of a 68-year-old man, officials say.

MSP believes the two men lived together.

The 37-year-old man was taken into custody on pending open murder charges, police say.

The incident remains under investigation.