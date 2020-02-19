MSP: Man shot while camping in Montcalm County

SIDNEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers say a 45-year-old Belding man was shot while camping in Montcalm County.

It happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Colby Road and M-66 in Sidney Township, near Stanton.

The man told dispatchers he was shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital, where bullet fragments were found in his head, according to the Michigan State Police.

The man’s injuries are not life-threatening. He has been released from the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or who was hunting in the area is asked to call the MSP Lakeview Post at 989.352.8444.