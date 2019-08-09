MSP: Man injured after hit-and-run crash; driver sought

EUREKA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who injured a man in Montcalm County.

Michigan State Police said troopers were called around 11:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of man lying in a ditch on Youngman Road near Roy Drive in Eureka Township, near Greenville.

It’s believed the man, 27-year-old Derrick Powers of Sand Lake, was struck by a northbound vehicle that fled the scene. He was found by a passerby, according to a MSP news release.

Powers was airlifted to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with severe injuries, the release said.

Based on the victim’s injuries, state police said it appears he may have been struck by a pickup truck or SUV.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at 989.352.8444.