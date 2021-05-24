MSP: Man arrested after shooting son near Greenville

Montcalm County

FAIRPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a man shot his 25-year-old son during a fight at a house near Greenville.

Michigan State Police said troopers were called around 2:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting at a house on S. Grow Road near the intersection of Boyer Road in Fairplain Township.

The victim was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

State police said the suspect, a 54-year-old man, was briefly barricaded inside the house before being taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Montcalm County Jail.

The shooting remains under investigation.

