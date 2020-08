BELVIDERE TOWNSHIP, Mich (WOOD) — A man is dead after an early morning crash in Montcalm county.

Michigan State police say 23-year-old Ty Martin from Edmore was walking on W. Howard City-Edmore Road near N. Sheridan Road just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

A car driving westbound hit Martin, and he died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.