MSP investigate accidental shooting

PIERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers are investigating after a Montcalm County woman accidentally shot herself in the shoulder with a homemade firearm early Sunday morning.

Authorities said troopers responded to Stanton Road, just west of Jones Road in Montcalm County where they found a 33-year-old female had accidentally shot herself in the shoulder.

The investigation found that the woman was firing a homemade firearm and while doing so accidentally discharged the firearm into her shoulder.

The woman was transported to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with severe injuries.