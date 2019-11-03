MSP investigate accidental shooting

Montcalm County

by: WOODTV.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic michigan state police_1534205993332.jpg

PIERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers are investigating after a Montcalm County woman accidentally shot herself in the shoulder with a homemade firearm early Sunday morning.

Authorities said troopers responded to Stanton Road, just west of Jones Road in Montcalm County where they found a 33-year-old female had accidentally shot herself in the shoulder.

The investigation found that the woman was firing a homemade firearm and while doing so accidentally discharged the firearm into her shoulder.

The woman was transported to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with severe injuries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links

 