MSP: Gunman robbed Montcalm Co. gas station

A surveillance photo of a suspect at an armed robbery at Trufant Gas & Party Store on July 31, 2019. (Courtesy of Michigan State Police)

TRUFANT, Mich. (WOOD) — A Montcalm County gas station was robbed by a gunman Wednesday morning.

It happened around 9:20 a.m. at Trufant Gas & Party Store on Kohler Road.

Authorities say a man came into the station with a black bolt-action hunting rifle with a scope and a green sling and demanded cash.

The suspect also carried a light blue bag, which he used to take an undisclosed amount of cash, police say.

Witnesses say the suspect is a heavy-set white man wearing gray sweatpants, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and using a bandana as a mask, according to the Michigan State Police.

The suspect was seen driving a black Chevrolet Silverado Z71 full-size pickup truck, police say.

MSP says the truck has an extended cab, no topper, “4×4” written on the side, chrome front bumper, plastic missing from the top of the tailgate and damage to the front right bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to call Montcalm Central Dispatch at 989.831.5253 or MSP Lakeview Post at 989.352.8444.