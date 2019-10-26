MSP: fatal traffic crash in Montcalm Co.

BUSHNELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning left one man with severe injuries and another man dead.

Michigan State Police responded to an accident around 5 a.m. on Condensery Road near Townhall Road in Montcalm County.

When police arrived they found a 2002 Chrysler sedan overturned and on the side of the road.

A 24-year-old male from Sheridan, Michigan was pronounced dead on scene and another 24-year-old Sheridan man was transported to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with severe injuries.

No other information is being released at this time. This crash remains under investigation.

