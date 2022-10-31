PIERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck a 15-year-old bicyclist near Howard City.

Michigan State Police said the crash happened sometime between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday on Kendaville Road near Bass Lake Road in Pierson Township, southwest of Howard City.

Investigators believe the 15-year-old Pierson boy was riding his bike on the shoulder of Kendaville when he was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle. He was thrown from the bike and believed to have been knocked unconscious. He went to a nearby house and was brought to his home, then taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to an MSP news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Montcalm Central Dispatch at 989.831.5253 or MSP Lakeview Post at 989.352.8444.