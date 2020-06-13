MSP: 3 seriously hurt in Montcalm Co. crash

PIERSON TONWSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say three people are in the hospital after a crash in Montcalm County Friday.

It happened at 5:55 p.m. on at the intersection of Federal Road and Cannonsville Road in Pierson Township.

Troopers say one of the vehicles was driving southbound on Federal Road when another vehicle turned into its path. The driver of the southbound vehicle, as well as two of her passengers, were taken to a hospital in Grand Rapids with serious injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, as well as her passengers, were treated on scene for minor injuries. Another passenger in the southbound vehicle also suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene.

Troopers are still investigating.