MSP: 2 killed in head-on crash in Montcalm County

HOME TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were killed in a head-on crash in Montcalm County Monday.

Michigan State Police said troopers were called around 6:30 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on M-46 near Cedar Lake Road in Home Township, southwest of Mount Pleasant.

State police said a 2015 Chevrolet sedan was heading eastbound on M-46 when it crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming 1998 Chevrolet truck.

The driver of the sedan, 21-year-old Josue David Chaparro of Guymon, Oklahoma, and the driver of the truck, 23-year-old Breanna Malynn VanHorn of St. Louis, Michigan, were killed in the crash, according to MSP.

State police said alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.