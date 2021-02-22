MSP: Man killed in Montcalm Co. standoff was shot

HOME TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who died during a four-hour standoff with authorities Sunday in Montcalm County has been identified, and his cause of death has been confirmed.

The Michigan State Police have identified the man as Andrew Allen Courser, 38, of Edmore. They said he was shot by troopers after he pointed a gun at them.

The situation began around 4:30 p.m. on North Wyman Road near Grass Lake Road in the village of Edmore.

Troopers initially responded to the scene for an armed person showing irrational behavior. Investigators said Courser fired a gun near homes and yelled at cars driving by.

When troopers and a Home Township police officer arrived, they said the suspect shot his gun at them. Troopers then returned fire.

Courser took off and went north on Wyman Road and barricade himself in a barn that was about one-fourth of a mile away.

Additional members with MSP were then called to the scene.

After four hours, the suspect came out of the barn with a gun. He did not follow orders from authorities to drop his weapon and pointed his gun at them. Troopers then shot Courser. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSP 7th District investigators from Gaylord is investigating the incident.