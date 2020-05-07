Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Montcalm Co. crash

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say three people are injured, one seriously, after a two-vehicle crash in Montcalm County.

It happened just before noon Thursday on M-46, east of US-131 in Reynolds Township.

Troopers say a 43-year-old Howard City man was riding a motorcycle eastbound on M-46 when it collided with a Chevrolet Impala that was turning east onto M-46 from the US-131 northbound exit ramp.

The motorcycle overturned numerous times on the road, and the driver was thrown off. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers say the driver and passenger in the Impala received minor injuries and sought treatment at a hospital.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, MSP said.