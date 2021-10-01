Motorcyclist killed in crash near Greenville

EUREKA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Greenville Thursday.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Carson City Road and W. County Line Road in Eureka Township, west of Greenville.

A motorcycle was heading westbound on Carson City Road when it struck a Chevrolet Traverse turning east onto Carson City Road, according to an MCSO news release.

The motorcyclist, identified by the sheriff’s office as 53-year-old Daniel G. Brainard, of Rockford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Traverse was not injured.

The intersection was closed for more than three hours as authorities investigated and worked to clear the scene. It has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.