Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash near Trufant

Investigators on the scene of a crash on Masters Road southwest of Trufant on Aug. 20, 2019.

MAPLE VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized after crashing southwest of Trufant Tuesday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Masters Road and W. Stanton Road in Maple Valley Township. Michigan State Police say motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

Trooper Jacob Lewis on the scene said the motorcyclist wasn’t wearing a helmet and sustained injuries to the head, torso, arms and legs. He was taken to the hospital via ambulance; his condition was not immediately known.

His name wasn’t released Tuesday night.

The investigation into the crash was ongoing, but troopers said speed and alcohol may have been factors.

The community of Trufant is about 10 miles northwest of Greenville.