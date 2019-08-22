Motorcyclist dies days after Montcalm Co. crash

Montcalm County

by: WOODTV.com staff

maple valley township masters road crash

Investigators on the scene of a crash on Masters Road southwest of Trufant on Aug. 20, 2019.

MAPLE VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man seriously injured in a Montcalm County motorcycle crash has died.

Michigan State Police say 45-year-old Chadrick Norman Rosset of Newaygo died from his injuries at a Grand Rapids hospital Thursday.

The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday on Masters Road near South County Line Road at Spencer-Maple Valley township border, located about 15 miles northeast of Cedar Springs.

Troopers say Rosset’s motorcycle ran off the road and flipped several times. Rosset, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, suffered injuries to his head, torso, arms and legs.

State police say speed may have been a factor in the crash, which is under investigation.

