MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed when he and another man lost control of their motorcycles and crashed into a swampy area in Montcalm Township Friday evening.

Around 10:45 p.m., deputies with the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area of West Peck Road near South Lake Road for a crash involving two motorcycles.

Responding deputies learned that a group of motorcycles was traveling eastbound on West Peck Road and attempted to turn onto South Lake Road. While they were turning, two of the motorcyclists lost control of their bikes, left the roadway and went into a swampy area.

One of the motorcyclists, a 55-year-old Trufant man, was taken to the hospital where he died, the sheriff’s office said. His name has not been released.

The other motorcyclist, a 41-year-old Belding man, ran away from the scene. The sheriff’s office said he has been found and was interviewed.

The sheriff’s office said it’s unclear if alcohol was involved or if the motorcyclists were wearing helmets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office at 989.831.7590.

The crash remains under investigation.