More than 8,000 without power in Montcalm Co.

A screenshot of the Consumers Energy outage map showing an outage in Montcalm County Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 8,000 Consumers Energy customers in Montcalm County are without power Wednesday.

According to the Consumers Energy outage map, there are 8,173 customers without power. The outage was first reported shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Power outages

The utility company said the cause of the outage has not yet been determined. The outage map shows Consumers estimates power will be back on around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.