More than 2,000 lose power in Montcalm Co.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

STANTON, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 2,000 customers lost power Tuesday afternoon in areas of Montcalm County due to equipment failure.

Customers started to report power outages around 1 p.m. At that time, 307 customers in Stanton, 618 places south of Stanton, 373 locations in East Sheridan and 1,502 sites in Sheridan lost power.

Workers have been sent to fix the issue. Crews expect power to be restored in the Sheridan-area by 3:30 p.m. Power is anticipated to be restored in the Stanton-area by 5 p.m.

