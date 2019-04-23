Montcalm County

More than 2,000 lose power in Montcalm Co.

By:

Posted: Apr 23, 2019 02:35 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 23, 2019 02:52 PM EDT

STANTON, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 2,000 customers lost power Tuesday afternoon in areas of Montcalm County due to equipment failure. 

Customers started to report power outages around 1 p.m. At that time, 307 customers in Stanton, 618 places south of Stanton, 373 locations in East Sheridan and 1,502 sites in Sheridan lost power. 

Workers have been sent to fix the issue. Crews expect power to be restored in the Sheridan-area by 3:30 p.m. Power is anticipated to be restored in the Stanton-area by 5 p.m. 
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show

Photo Galleries
WOTV4Women
Photos: Jump Jam 2019 Photos: Jump Jam 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Jump Jam 2019

WOTV4Women
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt

Photo Galleries