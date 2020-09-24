More aerial spraying after possible human EEE case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More aerial spraying for mosquitoes is planned Wednesday night in Montcalm and Ionia counties after the state says someone may have eastern equine encephalitis.

The possible case is in Montcalm County, according to the state.

Wednesday night’s treatment will also cover an area where a deer recently had the virus.

32 animal cases have been reported across the state — 30 horses and two deer.

This year’s first human case of EEE was confirmed in a man in Barry County.

The state has already treated more than 430,000 acres.