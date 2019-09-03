Montcalm County man killed in tailgate fall ID’d

BRANCH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are releasing the name of the Montcalm County man who died after falling off a pickup truck.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says 47-year-old William Clinton Dingman from Crystal fell off the tailgate of a pickup truck after the driver said his sandal got stuck on the gas pedal.

Investigators say Dingman hit his head on the pavement when he fell. He died at the scene.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday on Young Road east of Landon Road in Mason County’s Branch Township, about 20 miles east of Ludington.

Authorities say several people were riding in the bed of the 2012 Dodge pickup truck and three were riding on the tailgate when the incident happened. It’s unclear if the driver, a 42-year-old man from Grand Rapids, will face any charges.

The sheriff’s office believes speed played a role in the crash, but alcohol does not appear to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing.