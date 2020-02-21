Montcalm County controller resigns

STANTON, Mich. (WOOD) — Montcalm County’s controller has resigned.

Bob Clingenpeel’s last day was Thursday, members of the controller’s office told News 8 over the phone Friday afternoon.

The Greenville Daily News reported that Clingenpeel had not been at work for about three weeks and that it was unclear why.

Clingenpeel took over as controller in 2016 and tasked with getting the county’s messy finances in order. A consultant said there had been budgeting problems for more than a decade. Later that year, county commissioners OK’d sweeping staff cuts in an attempt to save more than $1.76 million and start fixing the issues.