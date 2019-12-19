Closings & Delays
Montcalm Co. teen gets prison for infant son’s murder

Montcalm County

STANTON, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenage mother who pleaded guilty to murder in the 2018 death of her infant son will spend up to 40 years in prison.

A Montcalm County Circuit Court judge Thursday sentenced Mistie Moyer to 12 to 40 years in a state prison for the death of her 3-month-old son, Fred LeRoy Wallace III.

Fred was born Aug. 12, 2018 and died Nov. 19, 2018. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide and found the baby had previous injuries, including a broken arm and broken ribs.

Moyer, who is from the Morley area, was originally charged with open murder, felony murder and three counts of first-degree child abuse in the case. As part of a plea agreement, she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Oct. 22 and all other charges were dismissed, Montcalm County court records show.

