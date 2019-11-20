Montcalm Co. offers humorous message to meth owner

EDMORE, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies with the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a small bag of meth was found on the bathroom floor of an Edmore area business.

While it’s not a lot of meth, deputies have a message for whoever left it.

On November 19th, employees at a local business in the Edmore area found a small baggie of methamphetamine on the… Posted by Montcalm County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 20, 2019

“The drugs are currently at the Sheriff’s Office. So, if the drugs are yours and you would like to discuss it, stop by the Sheriff’s Office during regular business hours. We definitely would like to talk with you about it!,” said the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post.