Montcalm Co. man indicted on child porn charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Montcalm County man faces multiple federal charges linked to child pornography.

Robert Charles-Douglas Hodge was indicted on charges of attempted coercion and enticement, solicitation of child porn, attempted distribution of child porn and possession of child porn, documents filed in federal court show.

Investigators allege that between May and October 2018, Hodge posted an online ad looking for someone to rape a child. In September of that year, he allegedly posted another ad looking for child porn and tried to distribute child porn.

The indictment goes on to allege that Hodge had child porn in his possession between June 2015 and November 2018.