STANTON, Mich. (WOOD) — It was a major shock Monday afternoon when a judge dismissed a murder charge in the middle of a trial.

Nicholas Bauer has been on trial for the past two weeks for the 2021 murder of 18-year-old Destini Cunliffe. On Monday, a Montcalm County judge dismissed the first-degree murder and assault with the intent to commit murder charges against him.

The judge said that she dismissed the charges on direct verdict. This means she felt there was no evidentiary basis for reasonable a jury to reach a different conclusion.

Bauer is also facing two counts of felony firearms.

Both sides finished their closing arguments Monday afternoon. The jury is now deliberating.

Cunliffe and another woman were shot on Jan. 13, 2021, outside a home near the intersection of Ann and Janet streets. Cunliffe died at the hospital. The other girl survived.

Another man, Kevin Bartz of Cedar Springs, was sentenced in December for his role in her death, the Daily News reports.