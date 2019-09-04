Montcalm Co. fugitive arrested in Iowa after standoff

ST. MARY TOWNSHIP, Iowa (WOOD) — A man wanted for assaulting his wife with a gun in Montcalm County has been arrested more than 600 miles away.

Iowa State Police say 45-year-old Eric Kramer was arrested after an hourslong standoff on Highway 370 near the Bellevue Toll Bridge, close to the Iowa-Nebraska state line and about 10 miles south of Omaha.

Troopers say around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, they got a tip about Kramer’s whereabouts and stopped his white Toyota Camry on the highway. Iowa State Police say once Kramer came to a complete stop, he pulled out a pistol and pointed it at his head.

The highway remained closed as negotiators tried to convince Kramer to give up the gun. Around 3:15 p.m. after SWAT officers deployed tear gas, Kramer surrendered peacefully, troopers say.

Michigan State Police say Kramer put a gun to his wife’s head and threatened to kill her at her home on Carlson Road just north of West Sidney Road in Sidney Township, about 12 miles northeast of Greenville. Kramer threatened, beat, and dragged Jennifer Callaghan by her hair to a vehicle where he continued to assault her, state police say.

MSP say Callaghan was able to get into the vehicle and drive off while Kramer got into another vehicle and left the area.

Iowa State Police say Kramer was treated at the scene of the standoff then jailed on at least two new charges: being a fugitive from justice and a felon in possession of a firearm. It’s unclear when he will be extradited to Michigan.