Montcalm Co. clerk accused of stealing sunglasses

Posted: Jul 29, 2018 03:10 PM EDT

STANTON, Mich. (AP) — A county official in western Michigan who was named clerk of the year in 2015 is accused of stealing eyeglasses from a bar.

The Daily News in Greenville says Kristen Millard will appear in court on Aug. 9 on a misdemeanor charge of larceny under $200. Her attorney, Joshua Blanchard, says she has "strongly asserted her innocence."

Millard is in her sixth term as Montcalm County clerk. She was first elected in 1996 and was named clerk of the year in 2015 by the Michigan Association of County Clerks.

County clerks oversee local elections, birth and death records, court records and many other duties.

