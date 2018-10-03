Montcalm Co. business adding 33 jobs

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy photo of workers at West Michigan Compounding. (Courtesy: The Right Place)

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A Montcalm County plastic manufacturer is using a $6 million investment to create at least 33 full-time jobs.

West Michigan Compounding, LLC is expanding its manufacturing operation located at 1300 Moore St. in Greenville. The company compounds and recycles over 100 million pounds of plastic every year.

The expansion will add over 41,000 square feet to the production floor at the facility and 3,600 square feet to the front office.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is supporting the project with a $150,000 performance-based grant.