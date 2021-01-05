Missing Sheridan woman found dead near Loon Lake

SHERIDAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say they have found the body of a missing Sheridan woman.

Troopers say 34-year-old Jenna Lynn Evans was found dead in a wooded, marshy area near Loon Lake in Crystal Township on Tuesday afternoon.

MSP says the cause of death has not been determined. They are continuing to investigate.

Evans was last seen leaving a party at her mom’s home on East Evergreen Road near Stanton on New Year’s Eve. Family members were worried she might have harmed herself, they previously told News 8.