Booking photos of Troy Kinchen (left) and Evan Goble (right). (Courtesy of the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office.)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men were arrested overnight in Montcalm County for intending to have sex with underage girls, deputies say.

Troy Issac Kinchen, 28, of Saginaw and Evan Joseph Goble, 33, from Sunfield were arrested by Montcalm County Sheriff’s deputies overnight Thursday into Friday. Deputies say the men came to the county to “engage in sexual activities” with minors. They were discovered and arrested by a child exploitation task force operation made up of the sheriff’s office and assisting neighboring agencies.

When they were arrested, Kinchen and Goble admitted their intentions to officers. They were then booked into jail.

Kinchen was charged with using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a minor for immoral purposes. Goble was also charged with using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a minor for immoral purposes, as well as carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm. They are each being held on $75,000 bond, deputies say.

Both human trafficking and child exploitation are rising in Michigan and across the nation, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office.