The scene of a water rescue on Crystal Lake in Crystal Township. (June 25, 2022)

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The name of the 22-year-old Saginaw man who drown after falling off a boat on Crystal Lake Sunday has been released.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office said that the man’s name is Daiton Deion Vinson-Sharp.

Just before 7 p.m., deputies were sent to Crystal Lake after they received reports that a man, later identified at Vinson-Sharp, had fallen off a boat about 100 yards from shore on a sand bar and was unable to be found.

The dive team searched that area and found Vinson-Sharp’s body in approximately eight feet of water, the sheriff’s office said. He was pronounced dead just after 9:11 p.m.

The beach was closed while deputies and rescue teams searched the area.

The drowning remains under investigation.