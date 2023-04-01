FERRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed in an early Saturday morning crash in Ferris Township.

Around 3:10 a.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police were sent to the area of McBride Road and Crystal Road for a crash.

Responding troopers learned that the driver of an eastbound vehicle, driven by a 26-year-old Alma man, lost control of the vehicle before it left the roadway.

MSP said the driver was thrown from the vehicle and died.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.