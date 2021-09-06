Man seriously injured after crash near Coral

MAPLE VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was seriously injured after a one-vehicle crash near Coral Saturday.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Amble Road near Cannonsville Road in Maple Valley Township.

The driver was headed north on Amble Road when he lost control of his pickup truck, Michigan State Police said in a Monday release. His vehicle left the road and hit a tree, officials say.

He was trapped inside the car and had to be extricated, MSP said.

Authorities say the 33-year-old man from Cedar Springs was brought to the hospital and is in critical condition.

MSP said he was not wearing a seat belt, and alcohol and speed are believed to be factors.

He did not have any passengers.

The crash is still being investigated.

