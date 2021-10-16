Man sentenced to serve time in prison for deadly hit-and-run near Stanton

STANTON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been sentenced to serve time in prison for causing a deadly crash near Stanton last year and then running away.

Ryan Bidwell of Carson City was sentenced on Tuesday to serve a minimum of 20 months and a maximum of five years in prison.

He pleaded guilty in September to a count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault resulting in death, court records show. Two other related counts were dismissed.

Bidwell was involved in a crash that happened on March 7, 2020, on Stanton Road near Wyman Road in Evergreen Township. A pickup truck slammed into the back of a car that was stopped at the intersection.

The passenger in the car, Patricia Burke, 50, of Edmore, was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Authorities say Bidwell ran away, but he was later found and arrested.