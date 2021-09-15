Man pleads to deadly hit-and-run near Stanton

STANTON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has admitted to causing a deadly crash east of Stanton last year and then running away.

Ryan Bidwell, 24, of Carson City, pleaded guilty Monday to a count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault resulting in death, court records show. Two other related counts were dismissed.

The crash happened March 7, 2020, on Stanton Road near Wyman Road in Evergreen Township. Michigan State Police said a pickup truck slammed into the back of a car that was stopped at the intersection. The passenger in the car, Patricia Burke, 50, of Edmore, was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Authorities say Bidwell ran away, but he was later found and arrested.

His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 14.

