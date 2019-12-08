Man leads troopers on chase after armed robbery

Montcalm County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

The car police were pursuing after a chase that started in Bloomer Township and ended in Greenville. (Dec. 8, 2019)

BLOOMER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say that a suspect is in custody after an armed robbery led them on a chase that started in Bloomer Township and ended in Greenville early Sunday morning.

Troopers were dispatched to an armed robbery around 7:35 a.m. on Blackmer Road near Carson City Road.

They say a 32-year-old man of Illinois went to the residence to buy a dog. An argument happened and the man fired several gunshots at the homeowner. The homeowner got a rifle and fired back at the suspect. A dog was stolen during this incident and the suspect left in a car.

Troopers found the car on South Blackmer Road and tried to make a traffic stop, but the suspect left and made his way to M-57. They continued to chase the car, going west on M-57 into Greenville. They say the car was swerving into oncoming traffic.

The pursuit ended when the car was disabled on Maple Drive, just south of M-57. The suspect was taken into custody. MSP says the dog was recovered and is OK.

Troopers investigating a car that lead them on a police chase. (Dec. 8, 2019)

MSP asks that anyone that the car swerved at to contact the Lakeview Post for a witness statement at 989.352.8444.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 