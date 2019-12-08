Man leads troopers on chase after armed robbery

The car police were pursuing after a chase that started in Bloomer Township and ended in Greenville. (Dec. 8, 2019)

BLOOMER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say that a suspect is in custody after an armed robbery led them on a chase that started in Bloomer Township and ended in Greenville early Sunday morning.

Troopers were dispatched to an armed robbery around 7:35 a.m. on Blackmer Road near Carson City Road.

They say a 32-year-old man of Illinois went to the residence to buy a dog. An argument happened and the man fired several gunshots at the homeowner. The homeowner got a rifle and fired back at the suspect. A dog was stolen during this incident and the suspect left in a car.

Troopers found the car on South Blackmer Road and tried to make a traffic stop, but the suspect left and made his way to M-57. They continued to chase the car, going west on M-57 into Greenville. They say the car was swerving into oncoming traffic.

The pursuit ended when the car was disabled on Maple Drive, just south of M-57. The suspect was taken into custody. MSP says the dog was recovered and is OK.

Troopers investigating a car that lead them on a police chase. (Dec. 8, 2019)

MSP asks that anyone that the car swerved at to contact the Lakeview Post for a witness statement at 989.352.8444.