Man killed when car hits trees in Home Township

Posted: Oct 06, 2018 06:51 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 06, 2018 10:33 AM EDT

HOME TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died after crashing his car into a tree Saturday morning.

It happened around 5:03 a.m. Saturday on North Wyman Road south of North County Line Road in Home Township in northern Montcalm County.

Deputies say the 24-year-old man from Sidney was driving southbound on Wyman Road near North County Line Road when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into trees near the road.

Authorities say the man was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was not wearing his seatbelt; he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Montcalm County Sheriff's Office says speed appears to be a factor in this crash.

This crash remains under investigation.

North Wyman Road was closed for a brief time following the crash.

