MAPLE VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed in an accident involving a tractor in the Trufant area Tuesday, deputies say.

The name of the 62-year-old Trufant man was not released Wednesday.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office said he was dead when deputies were called to West Stanton Road near Masters Road in Maple Valley Township around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday.

An acquaintance of the man called 911 after finding him between the back tire of a small tractor and the lawn mower it was pulling, the sheriff’s office said. The acquaintance found the tractor in gear and its back wheels turning. It seemed the tractor had moved forward and stopped against a barn wall.

The sheriff’s office said it does not suspect foul play.