Man killed in single-car crash in Montcalm County

MAPLE VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in a deadly single-car crash in Montcalm County.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday on Briggs Road near Bailey Road in Maple Valley Township, northwest of Greenville.

Michigan State Police said the vehicle was heading westbound on Briggs Road when the driver lost control, went off the roadway and rolled over.

The driver, a 27-year-old Trufant man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MSP.

State police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

 

