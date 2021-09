REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 27-year-old Comstock Park man is dead after a rollover crash early Sunday morning.

Michigan State Police say the man was driving an SUV on US-131 northbound near Howard City around 2:30 a.m. when the car left the road and flipped over. Troopers say the man was ejected from the vehicle and died.

Investigators say he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Michigan State Police are continuing to look into what led up to the crash.