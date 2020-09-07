Man killed in Montcalm Co. crash identified

MAPLE VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the man who died in a Montcalm County crash as 27-year-old Trey Lambert of Trufant.

The crash happened after 10 p.m. Sept. 1 on Briggs Road near Bailey Road in Maple Valley Township, northwest of Greenville.

Michigan State Police said the vehicle was heading westbound on Briggs Road when Lambert lost control, went off the road and rolled over.

Lambert was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MSP.

State police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

