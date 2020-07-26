Man killed in crash at Crystal Motor Speedway

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed, and another person was seriously injured in a crash at the Crystal Motor Speedway in Montcalm County, troopers say.

The crash happened on Sunday around 4:50 a.m. in Crystal Township.

The Michigan State Police say three people were riding in the open back of an SUV in a public area at Crystal Motor Speedway. They were ejected after the SUV accelerated.

Troopers say Alex Richards, 26, of Hubbardston, died from the injuries he sustained.

A 26-year-old man of Vestaburg sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital by an Aero Med helicopter.

A third victim, a 25-year-old woman of Sheridan, was not injured.

The driver, a 30-year-old man of Ionia, was arrested for operating while intoxicated causing death. He is being held at the Montcalm County Jail.

A 30-year-old woman was riding in the front passenger seat and was not injured.

Several agencies assisted on scene.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.