Man injured after rollover crash on US-131 near Howard City

A photo of the vehicle after the crash on US-131 in Reynolds Township. (courtesy Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office)

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was injured after a rollover crash on US-131 near Howard City Monday.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. on northbound US-131 near W. Edgar Road in Reynolds Township.

The driver, a 33-year-old man from Lakeview, lost control of the vehicle and went off the road, the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday release. It said the car rolled over multiple times and the man was ejected from the vehicle.

He was brought to the hospital with head, arm and leg injuries, officials say.

Authorities believe speed and weather were factors. They say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, which is believed to be why he was ejected.

The crash is still being investigated.