EVERGREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was injured and taken to the hospital after his motorcycle ran off the road in Montcalm County, deputies said.

The crash happened Tuesday around 8:45 p.m. on Sidney Road near Tow Road in Evergreen Township, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was driven by a 51-year-old Alma man was eastbound on Sidney Road. When he got to the curve at Tow Road, the motorcycle ran off the road, resting in a grassy area off the road’s shoulder.

The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office believes alcohol was a factor in the crash. The man was not wearing a helmet, according to deputies.