Man hit, killed while walking on sidewalk in Edmore

Photo of Edmore fatal pedestrian crash scene courtesy of the Michigan State Police. (Jan. 13, 2022)

EDMORE, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is dead after he was hit while walking on the sidewalk in Edmore Thursday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Michigan State Police, troopers were sent to M-46 near Neff Road around 3:10 p.m. for a crash involving a pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation shows that a pickup truck, driven by a 63-year-old Edmore man, was traveling westbound on M-46, left the roadway and hit a 68-year-old pedestrian before crashing into a pole barn, officials said.

The pedestrian, a man from Edmore, died at the scene, the tweet said. His name has not been released.

The driver was not injured.

Officials say that speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

