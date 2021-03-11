Man dies following crash near Sheridan

BUSHNELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person died following a single-car crash southeast of Sheridan Thursday.

Deputies were called to the scene on Sessions Road near Townhall Road in Bushnell Township around 1:10 p.m.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office says its investigation found the car, which was headed west on Sessions, left the road and hit a tree. The driver, the only person in the car, died at the scene.

His name was not released later Thursday, but authorities said he was a 42-year-old from Sheridan.

The investigation into what led to the crash continues, but authorities noted the man was not wearing his seat belt.

