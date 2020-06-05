Man drowns in Montcalm County lake

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers say a man drowned in Crystal Lake in Montcalm County Thursday afternoon.

They say it happened around 2:35 p.m.

The Michigan State Police say Kelly Schaffer, 59, of Perrinton, was driving a fishing boat when a 54-year-old woman fell into the lake. He jumped into the lake to help her. She was pulled from the water by citizens in a boat nearby.

Schaffer was also pulled into the nearby boat. The people in the boat began performing CPR on him but he was pronounced dead when authorities arrived to the scene.

Troopers say the people fishing weren’t wearing life jackets.

The death remains under investigation.